Trump Just Announced A Trade Deal With Japan. Why This Automotive Stock Is Rallying

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp TM are surging Wednesday morning after Washington and Tokyo finalized a long-anticipated trade agreement. The deal, which alleviates tariff uncertainty for Japanese automakers, sent the entire sector soaring.

What To Know: The news propelled Japan's Nikkei 225 Index up 3.1%, with auto stocks leading the charge. Mazda Motor Corp skyrocketed nearly 17%, while Mitsubishi Motors Corp also posted strong gains.

President Donald Trump announced the $550 billion deal, which includes Japan opening its markets to American agricultural products and vehicles. A key provision establishes a 15% tariff on American imports from Japan, a figure providing automakers with a clear cost structure after months of tense negotiations and threats of higher duties.

According to Spencer Hakimian of Tolou Capital Management, the 15% tariff is paradoxically advantageous for companies like Toyota. He noted that American automakers still face a complex web of tariffs on raw materials like steel and copper, as well as on vehicles and parts from Canada and Mexico.

"Toyota only has to pay 15% more and they're done with all the shenanigans," Hakimian stated. He suggests the deal gives Japanese automakers a competitive edge by simplifying their tariff obligations, even as it aims to bolster American manufacturing.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Toyota showcases exceptional fundamentals despite its recent price performance. The automaker scores remarkably high on key long-term metrics, boasting a Value score of 98.78 and a Quality score of 97.64.

This combination suggests the stock is considered significantly undervalued while maintaining strong financial health. Its Growth score is also robust at 87.22, indicating solid growth prospects.

In contrast, its Momentum score lags at a low 24.66, reflecting that the stock’s price had been underperforming the broader market prior to Wednesday’s trade-deal-driven rally.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TM shares are trading 13.1% to $192.23 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $201.00 and a 52-week low of $155.00.

Image: Shutterstock