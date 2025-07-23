July 23, 2025 8:36 AM 1 min read

MARA Holdings Stock Is Moving Lower Wednesday: Here's Why

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

MARA Holdings Inc MARA shares are moving lower Wednesday after the company announced a proposed private offering.

What To Know: MARA Holdings said it intends to offer $850 million of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2032 in a private offering to institutional buyers. The company expects to grant the underwriters a 13-day window to purchase up to an additional $150 million of the notes.

MARA Holdings expects to use up to $50 million of the net proceeds to repurchase a portion of its existing 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2026. The remainder of the proceeds will be used to acquire additional Bitcoin BTC/USD and for and for general corporate purposes.

The company had $196.2 million in total cash and cash equivalents as of March 31 and held a total of 49,940 Bitcoin as of June 30.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

MARA Holdings is due to report financial results for the second quarter on July 29. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 63 cents per share and revenue of $218.45 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

MARA Price Action: MARA Holdings shares were down 4.98% at $18.90 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock has gained approximately 33% over the past month.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: sundaemorning/Shutterstock.com

MARA Logo
MARAMARA Holdings Inc
$18.97-4.58%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
36.95
Growth
28.11
Quality
N/A
Value
55.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$118340.61-1.40%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved