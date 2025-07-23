Texas Instruments, SAP, Enphase Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted second-quarter results.

Texas Instruments reported quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.33 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.448 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.329 billion.

Texas Instruments shares dipped 12% to $189.15 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX fell 7.9% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its commercial and operational performance for the quarter ended 30 June.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX fell 7.9% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its commercial and operational performance for the quarter ended 30 June.

Enphase Energy, Inc . ENPH fell 7.5% to $39.32 in pre-market trading. Enphase Energy posted upbeat second-quarter earnings. However, Enphase anticipates third-quarter revenue of $330 million to $370 million versus estimates of $363.25 million.

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON shares fell 6.3% to $58.50 in pre-market trading. ON Semiconductor shares gained 3% on Tuesday after Susquehanna maintained a Positive rating and raised its price target from $50 to $75.

Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP dipped 6.2% to $70.60 in pre-market trading.

Analog Devices, Inc . ADI fell 5% to $223.78 in pre-market trading.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI declined 4.8% to $216.82 in pre-market trading. The company released quarterly results on Monday.

Canadian National Railway Company CNI fell 4.6% to $95.71 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly results.

fell 4.6% to $95.71 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly results. SAP SE SAP fell 4.3% to $292.92 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

