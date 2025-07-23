July 23, 2025 8:35 AM 2 min read

Texas Instruments, SAP, Enphase Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted second-quarter results.

Texas Instruments reported quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.33 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.448 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.329 billion.

Texas Instruments shares dipped 12% to $189.15 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX fell 7.9% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its commercial and operational performance for the quarter ended 30 June.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH fell 7.5% to $39.32 in pre-market trading. Enphase Energy posted upbeat second-quarter earnings. However, Enphase anticipates third-quarter revenue of $330 million to $370 million versus estimates of $363.25 million.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation ON shares fell 6.3% to $58.50 in pre-market trading. ON Semiconductor shares gained 3% on Tuesday after Susquehanna maintained a Positive rating and raised its price target from $50 to $75.
  • Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP dipped 6.2% to $70.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Analog Devices, Inc. ADI fell 5% to $223.78 in pre-market trading.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI declined 4.8% to $216.82 in pre-market trading. The company released quarterly results on Monday.
  • Canadian National Railway Company CNI fell 4.6% to $95.71 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly results.
  • SAP SE SAP fell 4.3% to $292.92 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

Photo via Shutterstock

ADI Logo
ADIAnalog Devices Inc
$223.16-5.24%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
52.73
Growth
73.01
Quality
33.50
Value
12.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CNI Logo
CNICanadian National Railway Co
$95.70-4.65%
ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$40.25-5.29%
MCHP Logo
MCHPMicrochip Technology Inc
$70.30-6.59%
NXPI Logo
NXPINXP Semiconductors NV
$219.84-3.58%
ON Logo
ONON Semiconductor Corp
$59.10-5.36%
SAP Logo
SAPSAP SE
$293.03-4.33%
TLX Logo
TLXTelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
$14.50-10.9%
TXN Logo
TXNTexas Instruments Inc
$193.70-9.87%
