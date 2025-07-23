Why Vicor Shares Are Trading Higher By 39%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Vicor Corporation VICR rose sharply in pre-market trading after posting second-quarter results.

Vicor reported quarterly earnings of 91 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 18 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $141.046 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $96.433 million.

Vicor shares jumped 39% to $62.84 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

ABIVAX Société Anonym e ABVX shares jumped 410% to $51.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced that 50 mg once-daily dose of Obefazimod met all key secondary endpoints demonstrating highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefits in ulcerative colitis trial.

e shares jumped 410% to $51.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced that 50 mg once-daily dose of Obefazimod met all key secondary endpoints demonstrating highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefits in ulcerative colitis trial. Pineapple Financial Inc . PAPL shares gained 25.3% to $4.39 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.

. shares gained 25.3% to $4.39 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday. WANG & LEE GROUP, In c. WLGS rose 62.2% to $0.1144 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Tuesday.

c. rose 62.2% to $0.1144 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Tuesday. OFA Group OFAL climbed 56.1% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced a Bitcoin BTC/USD Treasury Strategy worth $100 million. This announcement was made in conjunction with the celebration of a significant milestone on the NASDAQ. It is the AI-focused growth strategy of the Hong Kong-based technology firm.

climbed 56.1% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced a Bitcoin Treasury Strategy worth $100 million. This announcement was made in conjunction with the celebration of a significant milestone on the NASDAQ. It is the AI-focused growth strategy of the Hong Kong-based technology firm. GoPro, Inc . GPRO gained 50.3% to $2.06 in pre-market trading amid a renewed interest in meme stocks.

. gained 50.3% to $2.06 in pre-market trading amid a renewed interest in meme stocks. Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN surged 41.2% to $0.1102 in pre-market trading.

surged 41.2% to $0.1102 in pre-market trading. Polyrizon Ltd . PLRZ surged 30.3% to $1.89 in pre-market trading. Polyrizon shares jumped 60% on Tuesday after the company announced preclinical results for PL-14.

. surged 30.3% to $1.89 in pre-market trading. Polyrizon shares jumped 60% on Tuesday after the company announced preclinical results for PL-14. Krispy Kreme, In c. DNUT gained 17.4% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after rising more than 26% on Tuesday.

c. gained 17.4% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after rising more than 26% on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT rose 12.4% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday.

Losers

VisionWave Holdings, Inc . VWAV dipped 13% to $2.08 in pre-market trading.

. dipped 13% to $2.08 in pre-market trading. Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN dipped 12% to $189.15 in pre-market trading after the company posted second-quarter results.

dipped 12% to $189.15 in pre-market trading after the company posted second-quarter results. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI declined 11.3% to $0.4606 in pre-market trading after gaining 95% on Tuesday. The company announced the elimination of its series A preferred stock and its related obligations in exchange for 2.1 million common shares.

declined 11.3% to $0.4606 in pre-market trading after gaining 95% on Tuesday. The company announced the elimination of its series A preferred stock and its related obligations in exchange for 2.1 million common shares. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN shares tumbled 11% to $0.73 in pre-market trading. ProMIS Neurosciences shares fell 27% on Tuesday after the company announced a $0.8 million at-the-market direct offering.

shares tumbled 11% to $0.73 in pre-market trading. ProMIS Neurosciences shares fell 27% on Tuesday after the company announced a $0.8 million at-the-market direct offering. Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO declined 9.9% to $6.05 in pre-market trading. Fusion Fuel Green shares jumped 58% on Tuesday after the company announced a non-binding term sheet outlining a partnership with a green energy technologies entity, which will invest €30 million in capital over four years.

declined 9.9% to $6.05 in pre-market trading. Fusion Fuel Green shares jumped 58% on Tuesday after the company announced a non-binding term sheet outlining a partnership with a green energy technologies entity, which will invest €30 million in capital over four years. reAlpha Tech Corp . AIRE fell 8.4% to $0.4139 in pre-market trading. reAlpha Tech announced the closing of $5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

. fell 8.4% to $0.4139 in pre-market trading. reAlpha Tech announced the closing of $5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX fell 7.9% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its commercial and operational performance for the quarter ended 30 June.

fell 7.9% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its commercial and operational performance for the quarter ended 30 June. Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH fell 7.5% to $39.32 in pre-market trading. Enphase Energy posted upbeat second-quarter earnings. However, Enphase anticipates third-quarter revenue of $330 million to $370 million versus estimates of $363.25 million.

fell 7.5% to $39.32 in pre-market trading. Enphase Energy posted upbeat second-quarter earnings. However, Enphase anticipates third-quarter revenue of $330 million to $370 million versus estimates of $363.25 million. Enlightify Inc . ENFY fell 7.3% to $0.8814 in pre-market trading. Enlightify recently announced a strategic investment of up to $20 million in a cyber token.

. fell 7.3% to $0.8814 in pre-market trading. Enlightify recently announced a strategic investment of up to $20 million in a cyber token. ON Semiconductor Corporation ON shares fell 6.3% to $58.50 in pre-market trading. ON Semiconductor shares gained 3% on Tuesday after Susquehanna maintained a Positive rating and raised its price target from $50 to $75.

