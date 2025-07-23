July 23, 2025 5:00 AM 4 min read

Why Vicor Shares Are Trading Higher By 39%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Vicor Corporation VICR rose sharply in pre-market trading after posting second-quarter results.

Vicor reported quarterly earnings of 91 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 18 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $141.046 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $96.433 million.

Vicor shares jumped 39% to $62.84 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Gainers

  • ABIVAX Société Anonyme ABVX shares jumped 410% to $51.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced that 50 mg once-daily dose of Obefazimod met all key secondary endpoints demonstrating highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefits in ulcerative colitis trial.
  • Pineapple Financial Inc. PAPL shares gained 25.3% to $4.39 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
  • WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS rose 62.2% to $0.1144 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Tuesday.
  • OFA Group OFAL climbed 56.1% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced a Bitcoin BTC/USD Treasury Strategy worth $100 million. This announcement was made in conjunction with the celebration of a significant milestone on the NASDAQ. It is the AI-focused growth strategy of the Hong Kong-based technology firm.
  • GoPro, Inc. GPRO gained 50.3% to $2.06 in pre-market trading amid a renewed interest in meme stocks.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN surged 41.2% to $0.1102 in pre-market trading.
  • Polyrizon Ltd. PLRZ surged 30.3% to $1.89 in pre-market trading. Polyrizon shares jumped 60% on Tuesday after the company announced preclinical results for PL-14.
  • Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT gained 17.4% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after rising more than 26% on Tuesday.
  • Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT rose 12.4% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday.

Losers

  • VisionWave Holdings, Inc. VWAV dipped 13% to $2.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN dipped 12% to $189.15 in pre-market trading after the company posted second-quarter results.
  • Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI declined 11.3% to $0.4606 in pre-market trading after gaining 95% on Tuesday. The company announced the elimination of its series A preferred stock and its related obligations in exchange for 2.1 million common shares.
  • ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN shares tumbled 11% to $0.73 in pre-market trading. ProMIS Neurosciences shares fell 27% on Tuesday after the company announced a $0.8 million at-the-market direct offering.
  • Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO declined 9.9% to $6.05 in pre-market trading. Fusion Fuel Green shares jumped 58% on Tuesday after the company announced a non-binding term sheet outlining a partnership with a green energy technologies entity, which will invest €30 million in capital over four years.
  • reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE fell 8.4% to $0.4139 in pre-market trading. reAlpha Tech announced the closing of $5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX fell 7.9% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its commercial and operational performance for the quarter ended 30 June.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH fell 7.5% to $39.32 in pre-market trading. Enphase Energy posted upbeat second-quarter earnings. However, Enphase anticipates third-quarter revenue of $330 million to $370 million versus estimates of $363.25 million.
  • Enlightify Inc. ENFY fell 7.3% to $0.8814 in pre-market trading. Enlightify recently announced a strategic investment of up to $20 million in a cyber token.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation ON shares fell 6.3% to $58.50 in pre-market trading. ON Semiconductor shares gained 3% on Tuesday after Susquehanna maintained a Positive rating and raised its price target from $50 to $75.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$118296.81-1.44%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.93
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ABVX Logo
ABVXAbivax SA
$49.99399.9%
AIRE Logo
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.4134-8.54%
DFLI Logo
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.4633-10.9%
DNUT Logo
DNUTKrispy Kreme Inc
$4.8417.2%
ENFY Logo
ENFYEnlightify Inc
$0.8814-7.25%
ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$39.33-7.46%
GPRO Logo
GPROGoPro Inc
$2.0851.8%
HTOO Logo
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$6.10-9.09%
MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.108639.2%
OFAL Logo
OFALOFA Group
$2.6955.5%
ON Logo
ONON Semiconductor Corp
$58.50-6.33%
PAPL Logo
PAPLPineapple Financial Inc. Common Stock
$5.9870.9%
PLRZ Logo
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$1.9635.2%
PMN Logo
PMNProMIS Neurosciences Inc
$0.7447-9.17%
RKT Logo
RKTRocket Companies Inc
$17.9011.9%
TLX Logo
TLXTelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
$14.97-8.05%
TXN Logo
TXNTexas Instruments Inc
$189.55-11.8%
VICR Logo
VICRVicor Corp
$62.7138.7%
VWAV Logo
VWAVVisionWave Holdings Inc
$2.12-11.3%
WLGS Logo
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.119068.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved