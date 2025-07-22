Intuitive Surgical Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates As Revenue Jumps 21%, Shares Slide

Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG reported financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s a look at hey metrics from the quarter.

Q2 Earnings: Intuitive Surgical reported second-quarter revenue of $2.44 billion, beating analyst estimates of $2.35 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The robotic-assisted surgery company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.19 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.93 per share.

Total revenue was up 21% year-over-year as Worldwide da Vinci procedures increased approximately 17%. The company said it placed 395 da Vinci surgical systems in the quarter, versus 341 in the prior year's quarter. Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci surgical system installed base grew to 10,488 systems as of June 30, up 14% year-over-year.

Intuitive Surgical ended the quarter with $9.53 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments, up $431 million from the first quarter.

“We’re pleased with our solid performance this quarter, highlighted by continued customer adoption of our newer and existing platforms, including da Vinci 5,” stated Dave Rosa, CEO of Intuitive Surgical.

“We are committed to advancing care, and helping our customers provide better patient outcomes, better patient and care team experiences, broadening access to care and decreasing the total cost of care.”

Outlook: Intuitive Surgical expects full-year 2025 worldwide da Vinci procedures to increase approximately 15.5% to 17%. The company expects gross profit margin to be between 66% and 67% of revenue in 2025, which includes an estimated 1% impact from tariffs.

Company executives are set to further discuss the quarter on a call with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ISRG Price Action: Intuitive Surgical shares were down 4.11% in after-hours, trading at $490 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

