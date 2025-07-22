Faraday Future Shares Jump After Nature's Miracle Places Pre-Order For 1,000 FX Super One MPVs

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFAI are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced a major pre-order agreement with Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

What To Know: Nature's Miracle has placed a non-binding pre-order for 1,000 units of Faraday's upcoming FX Super One multi-purpose vehicle. The potential value of the agreement is estimated at up to $100 million, though the final pricing of the vehicle has yet to be disclosed.

The FX Super One is described by the company as a mass-market MPV designed with a spacious interior, premium materials and advanced technology features. The vehicle will offer multiple powertrain options, including an all-wheel-drive battery electric version and, at a later stage, a hybrid extended-range model that incorporates AI technology. Production is planned at Faraday Future's facility in Hansford, California, with initial deliveries expected to begin by the end of 2025 and continuing into 2026.

Nature's Miracle intends to distribute the FX Super One through its subsidiary, Hydroman Electric Corporation, pending financing arrangements for the purchase. In addition to the pre-order, Nature's Miracle and Faraday Future have entered a co-creation agreement aimed at increasing brand exposure, with efforts to reach high-net-worth individuals, influencers and opinion leaders.

FFAI Price Action: Faraday Future shares were up 42.1% at $2.91 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

