QuantumScape (QS) Stock Rebounds Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: What's Going On?

QuantumScape Corp QS shares are trading higher Tuesday afternoon, rebounding ahead of its second-quarter earnings report, scheduled for after the market close on Wednesday. The stock is bouncing back from a pullback on Monday that followed a greater than 200% rally over the past month.

What To Know: The recent surge, which pushed the stock to a new 52-week high last week, was fueled by positive company developments. In late June, QuantumScape announced a manufacturing breakthrough called the “Cobra” process, which is expected to dramatically increase the production speed of its solid-state battery separators.

This news, combined with an $18.7 million savings from a lease termination, boosted investor confidence in the company’s path to commercialization.

However, the rapid ascent left the stock in technically overbought territory, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) soaring above 90, signaling a likely correction. The subsequent pullback on Monday was seen as profit-taking by traders.

Investors are now keenly focused on Wednesday’s earnings release. Analysts are forecasting a loss of 20 cents per share. Beyond the headline number, shareholders will be looking for the company to provide positive guidance for the upcoming quarter and offer further updates on its technological progress and financial outlook.

The report will be a key catalyst for investors, likely determining whether the stock can resume its upward momentum or if a more prolonged consolidation is in store.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, QS shares are trading higher by 7.59% to $13.47 Tuesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.03 and a 52-week low of $3.40.

