July 22, 2025 3:37 PM 1 min read

Dragonfly Energy Shares Surge After Eliminating Preferred Stock Obligations Through Share Exchange

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it had eliminated its Series A Preferred Stock through a negotiated share exchange agreement on Monday.

What To Know: Under the terms of the agreement, Dragonfly issued 2.1 million common shares in exchange for the surrender of all outstanding Series A Preferred Stock. The move fully satisfies the company's obligations under the Series A Preferred agreements.

CEO Denis Phares stated that this settlement resolves risks tied to conversion rights and dividend obligations associated with the preferred shares. He emphasized that the transaction strengthens Dragonfly's capital structure and improves financial flexibility by removing potential future dilution concerns. The company believes this action better positions it to focus on growth and profitability initiatives.

The exchange was completed under Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act, allowing the transaction to proceed without formal registration. Dragonfly clarified that the announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit shares in any jurisdiction where such actions would be unlawful.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

The market responded positively, with Dragonfly shares jumping more than 100% following the announcement, reflecting investor approval of the company's steps to simplify its equity structure and eliminate preferred stock-related obligations.

DFLI Price Action: Dragonfly Energy shares were up 97.7% at 52 cents at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock.

DFLI Logo
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.5340100.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.74
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
39.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved