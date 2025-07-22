AMD Stock Is Sliding Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD are trading lower Tuesday afternoon, caught in a broader downturn affecting the semiconductor industry. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The sector-wide pressure appears linked to reports that a massive artificial intelligence infrastructure project is facing significant headwinds, raising concerns about the near-term demand for high-performance chips.

The venture in question, a $500 billion project named “Stargate” by SoftBank and OpenAI, is reportedly scaling back its ambitious goals. Announced six months ago with plans for a $100 billion immediate investment, the project has yet to secure a major data center deal.

According to reports, persistent disagreements between SoftBank and OpenAI over strategy and control have stalled progress, reducing near-term plans to a much smaller facility in Ohio.

The news has dampened investor enthusiasm for chip stocks because mega-projects like Stargate are expected to be a primary driver of future growth. A delay or reduction in scope of such a large-scale build-out could temper the explosive demand for AI accelerators that has propelled stocks like AMD.

While OpenAI has secured capacity elsewhere, the struggles of its flagship joint venture are casting a shadow over the outlook for AI spending, prompting a cautious pullback.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, AMD shows exceptional strength in several key areas. The company earns an outstanding Growth score of 97.12, signaling powerful forward-looking prospects.

It also posts strong scores for Quality at 79.65 and Momentum at 74.16, suggesting a fundamentally sound business with positive recent market performance. However, these strengths come at a high price, as reflected by a very low Value score of just 11.68. This indicates that, while a high-quality growth name, the stock is considered expensive on a valuation basis.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD shares are trading lower by 1.57% to $154.53 Tuesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $174.05 and a 52-week low of $76.48.

Image: Shutterstock