Nio Stock Climbs On New Model Optimist, Analyst Confidence

NIO Inc – ADR NIO shares are trading higher Tuesday morning, building on recent momentum from product launches and a key analyst update. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The rally defies recent cautions from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who warned against excessive and uncoordinated investment in the nation's crowded electric vehicle (EV) sector, highlighting potential market inefficiencies.

The primary catalyst for NIO is the launch of its new mass-market sub-brand, Onvo. Its first vehicle, the L90 large family SUV, is priced aggressively from approximately $39,000 (RMB 279,900) to compete directly with rival Li Auto.

With customer deliveries slated to begin on August 1, investors are optimistic about the new model's potential to boost sales and capture market share in the competitive family segment.

Earlier in the month, Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao reaffirmed a Buy rating on NIO with a $5.90 price target. Hsiao cited the L90 rollout as a major catalyst that strengthens the company’s competitive position and signals strong execution.

While facing intense price competition, NIO's stock has gained 41% in the past month. The company is also preparing to launch its third-generation ES8 SUV, further bolstering its product pipeline for late 2025.

Key Data: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NIO has a current market capitalization of $10.85 billion. Technical indicators suggest the stock’s recent rally has been very strong, with its Relative Strength Index (RSI) standing at 80.

An RSI level above 70 is typically considered to be in ‘overbought’ territory, which can sometimes signal that a stock is due for a consolidation or pullback.

Furthermore, there is significant bearish sentiment from some investors, with short interest at a notable 11.66% of the company’s float. The days-to-cover ratio is 6.43, suggesting it would take over six days of average trading volume for all short sellers to cover their positions.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NIO shares are trading higher by 10.2% to $4.98 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.71 and a 52-week low of $3.02.

