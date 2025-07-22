Trump Media (DJT) Stock Is Climbing Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT are trading higher Tuesday morning, extending gains after the company announced an update to its cryptocurrency strategy. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: On Monday, the parent company of Truth Social revealed it has accumulated approximately $2 billion in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Bitcoin-related securities. This move is part of a previously announced plan to establish a substantial digital asset treasury.

Furthermore, the company has allocated an additional $300 million to an options acquisition strategy involving Bitcoin-related securities, signaling a deeper push into the crypto space.

Trump Media stated it plans to continue acquiring crypto assets and may convert its options holdings into spot Bitcoin depending on market conditions.

CEO Devin Nunes said the move helps “ensure our Company's financial freedom” and will “protect us against discrimination by financial institutions.” He also noted the assets would create synergies with a planned utility token for the Truth Social platform. The market has reacted favorably this week to the diversification of the company’s balance sheet.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DJT shares are trading higher by 2.8% to $19.80 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $54.68 and a 52-week low of $11.75.

