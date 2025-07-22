July 22, 2025 10:40 AM 1 min read

Aehr Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

Aehr Test Systems AEHR shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it has secured new Sonoma system orders.

What To Know: Aehr Test Systems said it received follow-on orders from its lead AI processor customer for eight Sonoma ultra-high-power systems. The systems will be used for volume production test and burn-in of the customer’s AI processors. Shipments are scheduled over the next six months from Aehr’s facility in Fremont, California.

The customer, described as a world-leading hyperscaler, is expanding its capacity and has already begun discussions with Aehr regarding next-generation processors.

Aehr said the Sonoma platform offers a low-cost solution for package-level production burn-in and reliability screening of GPUs, CPUs, AI processors and network processors. The systems include advanced features such as active liquid-cooled thermal sockets, real-time output monitoring and precision power delivery, enabling early-life failure detection and accelerated aging.

CEO Gayn Erickson said the new orders more than double the number of systems deployed with the customer and demonstrate Aehr's scalability from reliability testing to full production burn-in.

AEHR Price Action: At the time of writing, Aehr shares are trading 19.8% higher at $19.71, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

