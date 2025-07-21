Agilysys Stock Tumbles On Q1 Earnings

Agilysys Inc AGYS reported financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q1 Revenue: $76.7 million, versus estimates of $74.35 million

Q1 Adjusted EPS: 33 cents, versus estimates of 36 cents

Total revenue increased 20.7% year-over-year. Recurring revenue totaled $48.6 million and subscription revenue increased 44.3% year-over-year.

The hospitality software solutions company reported free cash flow of negative $5 million. Agilysys ended the quarter with a cash balance of $55.6 million.

“We continue to enjoy excellent selling momentum with consistent, robust demand for the modernized state-of-the-art cloud-native ecosystem of hospitality-focused software solutions. Strong sales drove the recurring and services revenue backlog to record levels, despite strong implementation success and record services revenue,” said Ramesh Srinivasan, president and CEO of Agilysys.

Outlook: Agilysys expects fiscal 2026 revenue to be in the range of $308 million to $312 million versus estimates of $309.99 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company also guided for subscription revenue growth of 27%.

“Sales remained strong throughout the quarter, including with respect to point of sale products compared to the prior year. We are continuing to execute at the elevated levels we saw as we exited fiscal year 2025 and are well positioned to achieve our 2026 fiscal year financial plan,” said Dave Wood, CFO of Agilysys.

AGYS Price Action: Agilysys shares were down 11.07% in after-hours, trading at $104 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

