Block Stock Is Soaring Monday: What's Going On?

Block Inc XYZ shares are moving higher Monday after the company was selected to join the S&P 500.

What Happened: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Block will replace Hess Corp HES in the S&P 500, effective prior to the market open on Wednesday.

The index adjustment comes after Chevron acquired Hess corp in a deal that closed last week.

“It’s a milestone that reflects the strength of our business and the work of thousands of people building tools to increase access to the economy, across our brands including Square, Cash App, Afterpay, TIDAL, Proto, and Bitkey,” the company said following the announcement.

Baird analyst David Koning maintained Block with an Outperform rating on Monday and raised the price target from $76 to $84.

XYZ Price Action: Block shares were up 7.09% at $77.99 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

