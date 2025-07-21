July 21, 2025 8:49 AM 2 min read

Evotec, Webull And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Evotec SE EVO fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company updated its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025.

For the current fiscal year, Evotec said it sees revenues in the range of €760 million – $800 million, versus previous forecast of €840 million – $880 million.

Evotec shares dipped 11.3% to $3.78 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Webull Corporation BULL fell 6.4% to $15.79 in pre-market trading. Webull filed for up to 75.16 million share ordinary stock offering by selling shareholder.
  • Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED declined 5.7% to $10.61 in pre-market trading after the company filed notification of late filing.
  • QuantumScape Corporation QS fell 5.1% to $13.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT dipped 4.7% to $13.42 in pre-market trading. Sarepta Therapeutics announced that the FDA placed a clinical hold on Investigational Gene Therapy Clinical trials for Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy.
  • SaverOne 2014 Ltd. SVRE shares fell 4% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Friday.
  • ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ZK fell 3.7% to $28.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG fell 3.3% to $236.50 in pre-market trading.
  • GDS Holdings Limited GDS fell 3% to $36.44 in pre-market trading.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

