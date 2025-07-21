Evotec, Webull And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Evotec SE EVO fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company updated its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025.

For the current fiscal year, Evotec said it sees revenues in the range of €760 million – $800 million, versus previous forecast of €840 million – $880 million.

Evotec shares dipped 11.3% to $3.78 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Webull Corporation BULL fell 6.4% to $15.79 in pre-market trading. Webull filed for up to 75.16 million share ordinary stock offering by selling shareholder.

fell 6.4% to $15.79 in pre-market trading. Webull filed for up to 75.16 million share ordinary stock offering by selling shareholder. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc . BNED declined 5.7% to $10.61 in pre-market trading after the company filed notification of late filing.

. declined 5.7% to $10.61 in pre-market trading after the company filed notification of late filing. QuantumScape Corporatio n QS fell 5.1% to $13.88 in pre-market trading.

n fell 5.1% to $13.88 in pre-market trading. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc . SRPT dipped 4.7% to $13.42 in pre-market trading. Sarepta Therapeutics announced that the FDA placed a clinical hold on Investigational Gene Therapy Clinical trials for Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy.

. dipped 4.7% to $13.42 in pre-market trading. Sarepta Therapeutics announced that the FDA placed a clinical hold on Investigational Gene Therapy Clinical trials for Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy. SaverOne 2014 Ltd . SVRE shares fell 4% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Friday.

. shares fell 4% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Friday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ZK fell 3.7% to $28.98 in pre-market trading.

fell 3.7% to $28.98 in pre-market trading. Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG fell 3.3% to $236.50 in pre-market trading.

fell 3.3% to $236.50 in pre-market trading. GDS Holdings Limited GDS fell 3% to $36.44 in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock