Zinger Key Points
- Elevance Health shares decreased 17.96% this week after the company lowered its fiscal year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance.
- Schlumberger.stock slumped 8.87% this week after the company reported second-quarter financial results.
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Elevance Health, Inc. ELV shares decreased 17.96% this week after the company lowered its fiscal year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance. The company missed earnings in the second quarter. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock.
- Waters Corporation WAT fell 9.50% this week after the company agreed to combine Becton, Dickinson and Company’s BDX Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions business with Waters. Also, Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price forecast from $420 to $330.
- Natera, Inc. NTRA slumped 13.19% this week.
- Centene Corporation CNC shares fell 10.49% this week amid a selloff in the sector following Elevance’s recent soft guidance and broader concerns over rising medical costs.
- Venture Global, Inc. VG shares slumped 11.27% this week. The company and ENI E of Italy announced the execution of a new Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the purchase of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from CP2 LNG, Venture Global’s third project, for 20 years.
- Schlumberger N.V. SLB stock slumped 8.87% this week after the company reported second-quarter financial results, issued expectations for flat-to-low single-digit revenue growth in the second half of 2025, and stated that tariffs will cost between 20-to-40 basis points of margin. Additionally, Piper Sandler lowered its price forecast from $44 to $42.
- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG shares decreased 9.79% this week after JP Morgan lowered the price target from $160 to $155 while maintaining an Underweight rating.
- Stellantis N.V. STLA stock declined 7.72% this week after the firm announced it would be pulling the plug on the development of its Hydrogen fuel cell technology, citing no potential in the sector in the mid-term future.
- ASML Holding N.V. ASML shares fell 7.39% this week after the company said it cannot confirm 2026 growth outlook after strong second quarter earnings.
- TechnipFMC FTI stock fell 7.25% this week after BTIG analyst Greg Lewis downgraded the company from Buy to Neutral.
