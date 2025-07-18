SharpLink (SBET) Shares Plunge After Filing To Sell An Additional $5 Billion in Stock

Shares of SharpLink Gaming Inc SBET are trading lower Friday, pulling back from a significant rally earlier in the week. The decline follows a prospectus filed with the SEC after market close on Thursday, revealing plans to massively increase its stock offering program.

What To Know: In the filing, SharpLink announced it is increasing its at-the-market sales agreement by $5 billion, bringing the total amount of common stock that may be sold to $6 billion. The company stated it intends to use substantially all of the proceeds to acquire more Ethereum ETH/USD. The agreement with sales agent A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners was also amended to permit the forward sale of shares.

This week's earlier excitement was sparked by Tuesday's announcement that SharpLink had become the world’s largest corporate holder of Ethereum, possessing 280,706 ETH. The company financed its recent crypto purchases by raising capital through its existing ATM facility.

To maximize returns, SharpLink has staked 99.7% of its Ethereum holdings, a move that has already generated 415 ETH in rewards since June 2, 2025. While the market initially cheered the company’s aggressive crypto strategy, Friday’s downturn suggests investor concern over potential share dilution from the newly upsized multi-billion dollar offering.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, SharpLink Gaming exhibits the profile of a strong momentum name that is considered overvalued. The stock boasts an exceptionally high Momentum score of 99.39, indicating significant positive price movement and strength relative to the market.

This is contrasted by a very low Value score of 0.74, which suggests that based on fundamental metrics, the stock is trading at a premium.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SBET shares are trading lower by 17.6% to $30 Friday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $124.12 and a 52-week low of $2.26.

