ASPI Stock Soars Amid Isotope Production Milestones, Capacity Boost: What Investors Need To Know

ASP Isotopes Inc ASPI shares are surging Friday morning as the stock trends across social media. The company on Thursday provided several positive updates on its isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The advanced materials company announced it began commercial production of Silicon-28 in late March 2025, successfully enriching large quantities to 99%. ASP Isotopes anticipates shipping finished product, enriched to at least 99.995%, to customers in August 2025.

The company also significantly increased its annual capacity guidance for Silicon-28 to over 80 kilograms, up from 50 kilograms, following a $4 million investment.

Ytterbium-176 commercial production commenced in April 2025, with intermediate product reaching 92.4% enrichment. The company expects to ship commercial samples in August 2025 and transition to a semi-continuous processing method, targeting 1 kilogram per year.

ASP Isotopes also secured initial permits for importing equipment to enrich Nickel-64, Gadolinium-160, and Zinc-68, and is accelerating plans for additional enrichment facilities. Furthermore, the company is now enriching Carbon-12 to 99.99% in its existing Carbon-14 plant due to significant demand, with commercial shipments expected in August.

Other corporate updates include the anticipated spin-out of its subsidiary Quantum Leap Enrichment in October 2025 and the expected closure of the Renergen acquisition in the third-quarter of 2025.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge, a tool designed to help investors identify strong and weak stocks, provides specific rankings for ASPI. The company shows exceptionally strong Momentum with a score of 97.77, indicating that the stock has been experiencing significant upward price trends.

In contrast, its Value ranking is quite low at 4.12, suggesting that, based on various valuation metrics, the stock may not be considered a bargain.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ASPI shares are trading higher by 6.4% to $10.27 Friday morning, The stock has a 52-week high of $10.66 and a 52-week low of $1.86.

