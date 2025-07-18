Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Stock Hits All-Time High: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD surged to a new all-time high Friday morning, propelled by a wave of investor optimism after the U.S. House of Representatives passed landmark cryptocurrency legislation.

Friday’s rally underscores market confidence that long-awaited regulatory clarity will serve as a major growth catalyst for crypto-focused financial platforms.

What To Know: The market's enthusiasm follows the passage of two pivotal bills. The CLARITY Act aims to resolve jurisdictional ambiguity between the SEC and the CFTC. It was complemented by the GENIUS Act, a stablecoin bill set for presidential signing Friday, which establishes a formal framework for dollar-pegged digital assets.

This legislative package is being hailed as a foundational step toward legitimizing and integrating digital assets into the U.S. financial system. Industry leaders celebrated the news, with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse calling it "transformational."

Crucially for investors, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev praised the development as "a good day for innovation" in America. For Robinhood, which derives significant revenue from its crypto trading arm, this new legal certainty reduces major regulatory risk and paves the way for future product expansion, justifying the fresh confidence from Wall Street.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, which score stocks on four critical factors, Robinhood exhibits exceptional strength in specific areas. The stock boasts a Momentum score of 98.63 and a Growth score of 96.01, placing it in the top tier of all stocks analyzed.

These elite scores indicate that HOOD is in a powerful price uptrend and is backed by robust fundamental business growth. However, this performance comes at a premium, as reflected by its very low Value score of 10.05. This suggests the stock is expensive compared to its peers based on traditional valuation metrics.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, HOOD shares are trading higher by 5.1% to $110.89 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $113.44 and a 52-week low of $13.98.

