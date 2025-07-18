What's Going On With Trump Media Stock Today?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT has unveiled its latest tech update aimed at Apple AAPL users, introducing a newly optimized version of the Truth Social app for iPads.

The firm behind Truth Social, Truth+, and the FinTech venture Truth.Fi said that the development aims to improve interface functionality and platform connectivity.

The company said the new app is tailored to operate smoothly on iPadOS, offering an interface designed specifically for larger displays.

Also Read: Trump Media’s New ‘Crypto Blue Chip ETF’ Filing Comes With A Twist

According to Benzinga Pro, DJT stock has lost nearly 50% in the past year.

The update is expected to streamline user experience and improve interaction between the Truth Social app and its streaming sibling, Truth+.

Users can download the new version directly from the Apple App Store on their iPads. Trump Media indicated the app would undergo continued performance testing and receive regular updates shaped by community feedback.

In a strategic move aimed at expanding its technological edge, the company recently filed trademarks for “Truth Social AI” and “Truth Social AI Search.”

The proposed AI enhancements are expected to bring intelligent features to the platform, aligning with broader digital trends.

Devin Nunes, CEO and Chairman of Trump Media, said the initiative is part of the company’s commitment to enriching platform functionality through artificial intelligence integration.

The company emphasized its apps’ broad availability, which now spans iOS, Android, and Web platforms, as well as major smart TV systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, and LG Smart TVs.

This expansion effort comes as Trump Media seeks to solidify its position in digital media by enhancing user engagement and utility across devices and platforms.

Price Action: DJT shares are trading higher by 0.32% to $19.24 at last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock