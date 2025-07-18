July 18, 2025 10:52 AM 1 min read

Howmet Aerospace Stock Hits All-Time Highs, Analysts Eye Further Gains

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM stock recently hit new all-time and 52-week highs, driven by strong market momentum and bullish analyst sentiment.

HWM has a 52‑week high of $189.48 and a 52‑week low of $77.22. The stock is now up around 72.6% year‑to‑date and is trading roughly 10% above its 50‑day simple moving average.

Analysts remain bullish. Morgan Stanley's Kristine Liwag reaffirmed her Overweight rating on HWM and raised the price forecast from $170 to $210.

Also Read: Defense Stocks Head Into Earnings At Record Highs — Is The Boom Just Beginning?

Susquehanna's Charles Minervino also maintained a Positive rating and lifted his forecast to $210 from $170.

Earlier in July, analysts at RBC and Truist raised their price forecasts to $200 and $192, respectively, citing robust aerospace demand and operational improvements.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

The company had also boosted its full-year guidance following strong first-quarter results, with EPS up 51% year over year. Howmet is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on July 29.

In late June, the CEO received a $45 million retention grant in the form of 255,363 restricted stock units (RSUs), scheduled to vest in 2028. A Form 4 filing confirmed the award, while his $1.8 million base salary and bonus eligibility remain unchanged.

Price Action: HWM shares are trading higher by 0.78% to $190.28 at last check Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock

HWM Logo
HWMHowmet Aerospace Inc
$191.181.24%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.09
Growth
99.70
Quality
93.67
Value
2.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved