Independent Bank Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Blaize Holdings, Interactive Brokers Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 50 points on Friday.

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. INDB rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported second-quarter financial results and beat its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates.

Independent Bank reported quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.21 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $181.800 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $179.473 million.

Independent Bank shares jumped 6.6% to $69.99 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Blaize Holdings, Inc . BZAI shares jumped 50% to $4.58 after announcing a $120 million agreement to deploy its hybrid AI platform in collaboration with Starshine.

. shares jumped 50% to $4.58 after announcing a $120 million agreement to deploy its hybrid AI platform in collaboration with Starshine. Talen Energy Corporatio n TLN gained 22.4% to $323.13. Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintained Talen Energy with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $300 to $330.

n gained 22.4% to $323.13. Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintained Talen Energy with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $300 to $330. Mesoblast Limited MESO rose 22.4% to $15.13. Mesoblast reported $13.2 million in gross revenue from Ryoncil sales in the first quarter post commercial launch.

rose 22.4% to $15.13. Mesoblast reported $13.2 million in gross revenue from Ryoncil sales in the first quarter post commercial launch. loanDepot, Inc . LDI gained 21.4% to $1.9900.

. gained 21.4% to $1.9900. Opendoor Technologies Inc . OPEN rose 21.2% to $2.0000.

. rose 21.2% to $2.0000. Eos Energy Enterprises, In c. EOSE gained 14.7% to $6.09.

c. gained 14.7% to $6.09. So-Young International Inc . SY rose 13.9% to $5.70.

. rose 13.9% to $5.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP gained 13.2% to $62.36.

gained 13.2% to $62.36. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, In c. BMNR rose 11.3% to $46.62 as the company's Ethereum ETH/USD holdings crossed the $1 billion threshold following its recent pivot to an ETH treasury strategy.

c. rose 11.3% to $46.62 as the company's Ethereum holdings crossed the $1 billion threshold following its recent pivot to an ETH treasury strategy. United States Antimony Corporatio n UAMY rose 10.5% to $4.1250.

n rose 10.5% to $4.1250. Invesco Ltd. IVZ gained 10.2% to $19.06.

gained 10.2% to $19.06. Applied Digital Corporation APLD climbed 7.7% to $11.76.

climbed 7.7% to $11.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc . IBKR gained 7.5% to $63.90 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales.

. gained 7.5% to $63.90 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales. Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD rose 7.2% to $112.99.

