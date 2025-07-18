Netflix, BlackSky Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. NFLX fell in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

Netflix reported second-quarter revenue of $11.08 billion, up 16% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $11.04 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $7.19, beating a Street consensus estimate of $7.06.

The company also raised full-year revenue guidance to a range of $44.8 billion to $45.2 billion, up from a previous range of $43.5 billion to $44.5 billion.

Netflix shares declined 1.7% to $1,253.27 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK dipped 35% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. Northern Dynasty pushed for quick legal resolution over Biden administration’s Pebble Mine Veto.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK dipped 35% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. Northern Dynasty pushed for quick legal resolution over Biden administration's Pebble Mine Veto.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT shares tumbled 20% to $17.43 in pre-market trading. Sarepta Therapeutics shares gained 20% on Thursday after the company announced plans to restructure, reduce headcount, and implement cost-saving measures.

BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY fell 15.5% to $23.94 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of upsized $160 million convertible senior notes offering.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN dropped 3.2% to $3.35 in pre-market trading.

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB declined 3% to $34.98 in pre-market trading. Zai Lab will announce second quarter financial results on Aug. 7.

declined 3% to $34.98 in pre-market trading. Zai Lab will announce second quarter financial results on Aug. 7. Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY fell 2.8% to $17.23 in pre-market trading.

