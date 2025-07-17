What's Going On With SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Stock?

Shares of SharpLink Gaming Inc SBET are trading lower Thursday afternoon, pulling back from a two-day surge. The decline appears to be a consolidation after the stock has rallied heavily in recent weeks on news of its aggressive pivot into the cryptocurrency market.

What To Know: This week’s excitement was sparked by Tuesday’s announcement that SharpLink is now the world’s largest corporate holder of Ethereum ETH/USD, possessing 280,706 $ETH. This milestone was achieved following a recent acquisition of 74,656 $ETH at an average price of $2,852 per token.

SharpLink financed the purchase by raising approximately $413 million through its at-the-market equity facility. Underscoring its commitment, the company has roughly $257 million remaining for future $ETH acquisitions.

To maximize returns, SharpLink has staked nearly all (99.7%) of its Ethereum, a move that has already generated 415 $ETH in rewards since June 2.

This $ETH-centric strategy was met with market euphoria, sending shares soaring over 17% on Tuesday, with momentum continuing through Wednesday. Thursday’s downturn likely suggests investors may be taking profits following the sharp run-up, as the market digests the company’s new direction.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SBET shares are trading lower by 11.9% to $32.89 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $124.12 and a 52-week low of $2.26.

Image: Shutterstock