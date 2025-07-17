July 17, 2025 11:21 AM 2 min read

Knightscope Joins Palantir's FedStart Program To Expand Federal AI Security Solutions

by Akanksha Bakshi
Knightscope Inc. KSCP has signed a two-year agreement with Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR to join Palantir’s FedStart program. The agreement aims to expand Knightscope’s presence in the U.S. federal market, particularly in national security and public safety.

The partnership provides Knightscope access to essential accreditations, including FedRAMP High and DoD Impact Level 5, enabling secure operations in federal environments.

Knightscope will also receive support for Authority to Operate (ATO) status and integration into Palantir-managed AWS GovCloud clusters, ensuring compliance with federal standards.

Also Read: Palantir Bull Sees 562% Upside: ‘$500 Is The Lowest The Stock Can Be In 5 Years’ — Says Wall Street Still Doesn’t Get It

“This agreement represents a transformational step forward in our federal strategy,” said William Santana Li, CEO of Knightscope. He emphasized that the collaboration aligns with ongoing efforts in Washington to establish a National Robotics Strategy, aiming to position the U.S. as a leader in autonomous systems.

The partnership also aligns with Palantir’s broader mission to deploy AI to enhance public institutions. Alex Karp, Palantir’s CEO, has highlighted how AI can help protect public institutions, a vision shared by Knightscope.

This collaboration mirrors other successful AI initiatives, such as AT&T Inc. T leveraging Palantir’s platform for its internal generative AI system, “Ask AT&T.” The platform serves 100,000 employees and uses AI to streamline operations and improve service delivery, benefiting from Palantir’s technology.

Knightscope’s partnership with Palantir is poised to scale its autonomous security solutions, targeting public safety and critical infrastructure protection within the federal market.

Price Action: On Thursday’s last check, KSCP shares were trading higher by 4.24% at $8.55, and PLTR was up by 1.52% at $153.20.

