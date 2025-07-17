Volcon (VLCN) Stock Soars On $500M Funding And Strategic Pivot To Bitcoin

Shares of electric vehicle maker Volcon Inc VLCN are trading sharply higher Thursday morning after the company revealed it has secured over $500 million in a private placement and will pivot its corporate treasury strategy to focus on Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What To Know: Volcon entered into agreements with institutional investors to sell approximately 50.1 million shares of common stock at $10.00 per share. The financing was led by Empery Asset Management and saw participation from prominent crypto venture firms, including FalcolnX, Pantera and Borderless.

In a major strategic shift, Volcon intends to use at least 95% of the gross proceeds to acquire Bitcoin, establishing the cryptocurrency as its primary treasury reserve asset. “In an era of accelerating monetary debasement, holding Bitcoin on our balance sheet represents a strategic move to safeguard shareholder value,” stated co-CEO John Kim.

To execute this plan, Volcon has partnered with Gemini Nustar LLC for digital asset services and appointed four new members to its board of directors, including Ryan Lane from lead investor Empery. The private placement, with Clear Street LLC as lead placement agent, is expected to close on or about July 21.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, VLCN shares are trading higher by 246.2% to $33.63 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $218.88 and a 52-week low of $4.40.

