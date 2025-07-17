Lucid Stock Is Trading Higher Thursday: What's Going On?

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID shares are trading higher Thursday after the company, along wither Uber and Nuro, announced a global robotaxi program developed for the Uber UBER ride-hailing platform.

What To Know: The companies unveiled a next-generation premium robotaxi service built on the Lucid Gravity SUV, powered by Nuro's Level 4 autonomy system, and deployed through the Uber platform. The service is set to launch in a major U.S. city next year, with plans to scale to 20,000 or more autonomous vehicles across dozens of global markets over six years.

Vehicles will be manufactured by Lucid with integrated autonomous hardware and later commissioned by Uber, receiving Nuro's AI-powered self-driving software. The robotaxis will be operated by Uber or third-party fleet partners and offered exclusively on Uber's app.

Uber also plans to make multi-hundred-million-dollar investments in both Lucid and Nuro as part of the partnership.

Lucid's Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff said the deal validates the company's technology as ideal for autonomous ridesharing, citing its range, spacious interiors and fully redundant zonal architecture. The Gravity's 450-mile estimated range is expected to support high asset utilization and minimal downtime.

Nuro will lead safety development through simulation, closed-course testing, and supervised on-road trials. The prototype robotaxi is already being tested autonomously at Nuro's Las Vegas proving grounds.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called the partnership a step toward bringing autonomous mobility to millions, while Nuro Co-Founder and CEO Jiajun Zhu said the collaboration reflects the potential of combining proven autonomy with global scale.

See Also: GE Aerospace Lifts 2025 Outlook On Soaring Orders, Profits, And Cash Flow

LCID Price Action: At the time of writing, Lucid stock is trading 31.4% higher at $3.02, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock