MARA Holdings Stock Gains As House Reverses Course To Advance Crypto Bills

Shares of Bitcoin BTC/USD miner MARA Holdings Inc MARA are rising Wednesday afternoon following key policy news from Washington D.C. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: In a dramatic reversal, the House of Representatives on Wednesday afternoon successfully passed a key procedural vote, 215-211, to advance major cryptocurrency legislation. The successful motion resuscitates bills central to the industry’s future in the U.S. after a stunning failure just 24 hours earlier.

The advance marks a significant turnaround from Tuesday when a similar vote failed, casting a pall over the highly anticipated “Crypto Week.” The initial setback was reversed after President Donald Trump announced he had secured commitments from 11 Republican dissenters to support the measure, paving the way for Wednesday’s successful vote on the motion to reconsider.

For Marathon Digital, one of the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners, the legislative progress is a significant tailwind. While much of the focus has been on the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act, the broader package includes the CLARITY Act, which aims to establish a comprehensive market structure for all digital assets.

Such regulatory clarity is considered a crucial step toward legitimizing the industry, encouraging institutional adoption, and supporting the price of Bitcoin, which is the primary driver of Marathon’s revenue and profitability.

Additionally, the successful afternoon vote saw a group of hardline conservatives, who had blocked the rule on Tuesday over separate amendment disputes, ultimately fold to party leadership.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, which score companies on critical investment factors, Marathon Digital’s quantitative profile showed underlying weakness prior to Wednesday’s news.

The company scores a low 27.06 for Momentum and 28.06 for Growth, indicating that its recent price action and fundamental growth metrics have been lagging the market.

The stock receives a more neutral Value score of 55.33, suggesting it is considered fairly valued based on key metrics. This data provides context that while the stock is reacting strongly to the positive legislative catalyst, its underlying quantitative factors have been soft.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MARA shares are trading higher by 5.07% to $19.71 Wednesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.28 and a 52-week low of $9.81.

