Tempus AI Stock Is Rising Wednesday: What's Happening?

Tempus AI Inc TEM shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced that it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ejection fraction software.

What Happened: Tempus said the FDA granted it 510(k) clearance for its Tempus ECG-Low EF software, which uses AI to identify patients with a potential left ventricular ejection fraction.

Ejection fraction measures the percentage of blood that the heart pumps out with each beat. The ECG-AI device is Tempus AI’s second FDA-cleared device.

“With Tempus ECG-Low EF, we’re adding another powerful tool to the hands of clinicians to help them identify patients at risk for serious cardiovascular conditions much earlier in their care journey,” said Brandon Fornwalt, senior vice president of Cardiology at Tempus AI.

“Detection of LVEF is essential for undiagnosed patients, and this technology enables us to deliver that capability at scale to transform patient care.”

How To Buy TEM Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Tempus AI's case, it is in the Health Care sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

TEM Price Action: Tempus AI shares were up 4.8% at $58.58 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com