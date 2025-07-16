Nuwellis (NUWE) Stock Skyrockets On New Patent: What's Going On?

Shares of Nuwellis Inc NUWE are skyrocketing Wednesday morning after the medical technology company announced it secured a key U.S. patent for its blood filtering technology.

What To Know: The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially granted the patent on Tuesday, Nuwellis announced after the market closed. The new patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,357,734, protects a method for improving the accuracy of fluid balance calculations in Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy. It addresses a known flaw in current systems that use weight-based measurements and assume a standard fluid density.

Nuwellis says the company’s patented technology corrects for this by incorporating the actual density of replacement fluids and effluent, enabling more precise volumetric tracking and potentially improving patient outcomes.

“Expanding our intellectual property portfolio is a key part of our strategy,” said Nuwellis CEO John Erb, emphasizing the patent’s role in building long-term value.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nuwellis shares are trading higher by 161.2% to $18.10 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $196.98 and a 52-week low of $6.33.

