What's Going On With MARA Holdings Stock Today?

- MARA invests $20 million in Two Prime and increases its Bitcoin allocation with the firm to 2,000 BTC.
- Bitcoin is down approximately 2.35% over a 24-hour period, which appears to be impacting Bitcoin mining stocks.
Shares of MARA Holdings Inc. MARA are trading lower Tuesday amid a decline in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s what you need to know.
What To Know: Bitcoin is down approximately 2.35% over a 24-hour period, trading at $117,065 at the time of writing. The pullback in Bitcoin appears to be due to profit-taking following a strong run in the cryptocurrency in recent weeks. Increased uncertainty around U.S. inflation data may also be contributing to the declines.
MARA Holdings on Tuesday announced a $20 million equity investment in Two Prime, deepening its involvement in institutional Bitcoin yield strategies.
The deal formalizes MARA's minority stake in the SEC-registered investment advisor and expands its Bitcoin allocation with Two Prime from 500 Bitcoin to 2,000 Bitcoin. MARA framed the move as part of a broader strategy to turn its Bitcoin holdings into active, yield-generating assets rather than passive investments.
The announcement comes as institutional and sovereign demand for Bitcoin-based treasury solutions continues to rise, with entities seeking more sophisticated ways to deploy digital assets. Two Prime, known for its risk-managed institutional products, now manages around $1.75 billion in assets and was recently named the largest centralized finance lender in the U.S.
Crypto-related bills backed by President Donald Trump also failed to pass in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, which could be adding to the weakness across crypto-related stocks, per CNBC. A second vote is expected to take place later today.
MARA Price Action: MARA Holdings shares were down 1.25% at $18.97 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.
