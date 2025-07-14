July 14, 2025 8:14 AM 2 min read

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Apple And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. RARE fell sharply in pre-market trading.

Ultragenyx received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for UX111 AAV gene therapy to treat Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A (MPS IIIA).

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares dipped 8% to $27.15 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT shares tumbled 31% to $44.25 in pre-market trading. MiNK Therapeutics shares jumped 730% on Friday after the company announced a publication in Oncogene.
  • Above Food Ingredients Inc. ABVE shares dipped 21.3% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after jumping 134% on Friday. Above Food Ingredients recently announced a merger agreement with Palm Global.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG declined 11.3% to $43.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 71% on Friday.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation CVM shares dipped 11% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday. CEL-SCI recently announced it signed a partnership with a Saudi Arabian pharma and healthcare company.
  • Unusual Machines, Inc. UMAC slipped 8% to $11.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 39% on Friday.
  • Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS declined 6.6% to $1.2700 in pre-market trading. Gossamer Bio, last month, completed enrollment in its registrational Phase 3 PROSERA study for pulmonary arterial hypertension
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT fell 4.1% to $7.22 in pre-market trading. Gilat Satellite Networks recently announced its commercial division received over $22 million in orders from satellite operators.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV dipped 4% to $13.94 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Friday. KalVista Pharma recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Apple Inc. AAPL fell 1% to $209.22 in pre-market trading. Apple is in the midst of a significant management reshuffle. Despite the company's biggest crisis in years, CEO Tim Cook remains firmly at the helm.

