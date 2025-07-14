Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Apple And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. RARE fell sharply in pre-market trading.

Ultragenyx received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for UX111 AAV gene therapy to treat Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A (MPS IIIA).

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares dipped 8% to $27.15 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc . INKT shares tumbled 31% to $44.25 in pre-market trading. MiNK Therapeutics shares jumped 730% on Friday after the company announced a publication in Oncogene.

Above Food Ingredients Inc . ABVE shares dipped 21.3% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after jumping 134% on Friday. Above Food Ingredients recently announced a merger agreement with Palm Global.

Newegg Commerce, Inc . NEGG declined 11.3% to $43.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 71% on Friday.

CEL-SCI Corporation CVM shares dipped 11% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday. CEL-SCI recently announced it signed a partnership with a Saudi Arabian pharma and healthcare company.

Unusual Machines, Inc . UMAC slipped 8% to $11.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 39% on Friday.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS declined 6.6% to $1.2700 in pre-market trading. Gossamer Bio, last month, completed enrollment in its registrational Phase 3 PROSERA study for pulmonary arterial hypertension

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd . GILT fell 4.1% to $7.22 in pre-market trading. Gilat Satellite Networks recently announced its commercial division received over $22 million in orders from satellite operators.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc . KALV dipped 4% to $13.94 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Friday. KalVista Pharma recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Apple Inc. AAPL fell 1% to $209.22 in pre-market trading. Apple is in the midst of a significant management reshuffle. Despite the company's biggest crisis in years, CEO Tim Cook remains firmly at the helm.

