ARK Innovation ETF Hits 52-Week High As Top Holdings Drive Renewed Investor Interest

ARK Innovation ETF ARKK is pushing to fresh 52-week highs Thursday, buoyed by strong performances from its key holdings and renewed retail interest in AI and tech stocks.

What To Know: The fund, which closed at $73.19 Wednesday, is now up over 1.1% on the day and briefly touched its highest level in a year. The ETF's current momentum is tied closely to movements in its top positions, particularly Tesla, Coinbase and Roblox, alongside investor enthusiasm around disruptive innovation themes.

As of July 10, ARK Invoation's top holdings include Tesla inc. (8.98%), Coinbase inc. (8.62%), Roku inc. (7.34%), Roblox inc. (6.34%), CRISPR Therapeutics inc. (6.10%), Robinhood inc. (5.15%), Circle Internet Group (4.94%), Shopify inc. (4.55%), Tempus AI inc.(4.40%) and Palantir Technologies inc. (4.27%).

Tesla, the fund's largest holding, has been especially active. Shares are up nearly 3% Thursday after CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla vehicles will begin integrating Grok, his AI chatbot from xAI, as soon as next week. That news has rekindled interest in Tesla's push toward autonomous and AI-driven functionality. However, governance issues loom, with a coalition of major shareholders pressing Tesla's board to convene an overdue shareholder meeting, citing concerns about Musk's political distractions and declining vehicle sales. Despite those concerns, analysts like Dan Ives remain bullish on the AI angle, calling for closer collaboration, or even a merger, between Tesla and xAI.

Companies like Coinbase and Palantir have also benefited from a broader resurgence in AI, blockchain and digital infrastructure plays. ARKK's exposure to names in neural networks, digital wallets, precision therapies and autonomous mobility gives it a concentrated bet on speculative, high-growth sectors that have led the market in 2025.

ARK innovation has struggled in recent years, with a 3-year return of -10.50% and 5-year return of just 1.99% as of first-quarter. But its 10-year performance is stronger at 9.70% annually since inception in 2014. The ETF remains highly volatile and heavily influenced by short-term sentiment shifts in speculative tech.

As of Thursday, the company shares is trading just above $72.30 per share. That's up significantly from its 52-week low of $33.76, though still far below its all-time high of over $156 reached during the height of the 2021 retail-driven tech rally. ARK innocation's current valuation reflects a rebound in high-risk growth names and increasing optimism that AI-led disruption can fuel another wave of returns. Whether the rally holds depends largely on the earnings results and sentiment surrounding Tesla and other top-weighted names.

ARKK Price Action: ARK Innovation ETF shares were up 1.02% at $73.15 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

