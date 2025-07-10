CRISPR Stock Surges in Recent Weeks: What's Going On?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP is trending Thursday, up more than 45% over the past month. Here’s a look at what’s driving the move.

What To Know: In late June, the company reported new early-stage data showing its experimental treatment CTX310 significantly lowered triglycerides and LDL cholesterol in patients, with no major safety issues. CRISPR Therapeutics said it plans to share full results in late 2025.

Analysts have also weighed in on stock throughout the month. Recent analyst calls on the stock include:

Needham analyst Gil Blum reiterated a Buy rating on CRISPR and maintained a $81 price target.

reiterated a Buy rating on CRISPR and maintained a $81 price target. Clear Street analyst Bill Maughan downgraded CRISPR from a Buy rating to a Hold rating and announced a $45 price target.

downgraded CRISPR from a Buy rating to a Hold rating and announced a $45 price target. Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff reiterated an Overweight rating on CRISPR and maintained a $105 price target.

reiterated an Overweight rating on CRISPR and maintained a $105 price target. JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan reiterated a Market Outperform rating on CRISPR and maintained a $86 price target.

reiterated a Market Outperform rating on CRISPR and maintained a $86 price target. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor reiterated a Buy rating on CRISPR and maintained a $65 price target.

The consensus price target for CRISPR is $70.50, with the lowest price target sitting at $30 and the highest price target sitting at $120.

See Also: Forget Tech—Trump Just Made Defense The Hottest Trade On Wall Street

CRSP Price Action: At the time of writing, CRISPR shares are trading 1.84% lower at $58.97, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock