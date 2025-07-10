July 10, 2025 1:22 PM 1 min read

CRISPR Stock Surges in Recent Weeks: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points

CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP is trending Thursday, up more than 45% over the past month. Here’s a look at what’s driving the move.

What To Know: In late June, the company reported new early-stage data showing its experimental treatment CTX310 significantly lowered triglycerides and LDL cholesterol in patients, with no major safety issues. CRISPR Therapeutics said it plans to share full results in late 2025.

Analysts have also weighed in on stock throughout the month. Recent analyst calls on the stock include:

  • Needham analyst Gil Blum reiterated a Buy rating on CRISPR and maintained a $81 price target.
  • Clear Street analyst Bill Maughan downgraded CRISPR from a Buy rating to a Hold rating and announced a $45 price target.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff reiterated an Overweight rating on CRISPR and maintained a $105 price target.
  • JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan reiterated a Market Outperform rating on CRISPR and maintained a $86 price target.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor reiterated a Buy rating on CRISPR and maintained a $65 price target.

The consensus price target for CRISPR is $70.50, with the lowest price target sitting at $30 and the highest price target sitting at $120.

CRSP Price Action: At the time of writing, CRISPR shares are trading 1.84% lower at $58.97, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

Overview
