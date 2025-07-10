AZZ Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MP Materials, WK Kellogg And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Thursday.
Shares of AZZ Inc. AZZ rose sharply during Thursday's session as the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
AZZ reported quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.58 per share. The company raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.50-$6.10 to $5.75-$6.25.
AZZ shares jumped 10% to $110.86 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- MP Materials Corp. MP shares jumped 49% to $44.75 after the company announced it has entered into a public-private partnership with the U.S. Department ot Defense consisting of a multi-billion dollar package of investments and long-term commitments.
- WK Kellogg Co KLG gained 31% to $22.92. Ferrero announced an agreement to acquire the company for $23 per share.
- Rimini Street, Inc. RMNI rose 25.2% to $4.9500. Rimini Street announced that on July 7, the company reached confidential settlement with Oracle to resolve long-running Rimini II case.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC gained 24.8% to $15.86.
- ProKidney Corp. PROK gained 20% to $5.22 on possible continued strength after reporting positive kidney disease drug trial results yesterday. Additionally, Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $6 to $9.
- Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU jumped 16.6% to $6.52.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG rose 16.1% to $25.23.
- USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR gained 15.7% to $11.33.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ jumped 15% to $8.20.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN rose 14% to $0.8400.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL gained 13.1% to $57.36 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL rose 12.3% to $90.10. Shares of airline stocks traded higher in sympathy with Delta, which beat Q2 earnings estimates.
- Aehr Test Systems, Inc. AEHR gained 11.4% to $14.81.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ZTO jumped 9.1% to $19.32.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK gained 9% to $54.25. Shares of airline stocks traded higher in sympathy with Delta, which beat Q2 earnings estimates.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF rose 8.8% to $9.64.
- Coty Inc. COTY gained 6.5% to $5.30.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL gained 5.5% to $91.39.
