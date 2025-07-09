July 9, 2025 4:12 PM 2 min read

AES Corporation Stock Jumps Wednesday: What's Going On?

AES Corp AES shares traded higher after Bloomberg reported the company is exploring options amid takeover interest.

What To Know: According to the report, AES is evaluating a potential sale as infrastructure investors, including Brookfield Asset Management and BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners, consider bids for the company. The interest follows a decline of about 50% in AES shares over the past two years.

AES owns renewable power assets, including wind and solar and operates utilities in Indiana and Ohio. The company supplies clean energy to major tech clients like Google, Microsoft and Amazon.

There is no certainty a deal will materialize. AES and the potential suitors have not commented on the report.

How To Buy AES Stock

By now, you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for AES, be it to purchase shares or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of AES, which is trading at $13.23 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 7.56 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading; either way, it allows you to profit from the share price decline.

AES Price Action: AES stock closed 19.1% higher at $13.20, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Overview
