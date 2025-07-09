July 9, 2025 11:06 AM 2 min read

Verona Pharma, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, AES And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Verona Pharma plc VRNA rose sharply during Wednesday's session after Merck announced it will acquire the company in a $10 billion deal.

Merck & Co. agreed on Wednesday to acquire Verona Pharma for $107 per American Depository Share (ADS) for a total transaction value of approximately $10 billion. Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares of Verona Pharma.

Verona Pharma shares jumped 20.6% to $104.81 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Scage Future SCAG jumped 55.4% to $6.53.
  • ProKidney Corp. PROK gained 47.1% to $5.49, continuing its climb of over 500% during regular trading on Tuesday.
  • Akso Health Group AHG rose 47% to $1.9200.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 25.8% to $82.00 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 2 trial for Bivamelagon.
  • Plug Power Inc. PLUG gained 20.4% to $1.7101. Plug Power announced Wednesday it has renewed and expanded a multi-year hydrogen supply agreement with a longtime U.S.-based industrial gas partner, extending their collaboration through 2030.
  • The AES Corporation AES rose 16.8% to $12.94 after Bloomberg reported the company is exploring options amid takeover interest.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation BE gained 15.2% to $27.98 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $18 to $33.
  • Precigen, Inc. PGEN rose 15.2% to $1.96.
  • First Majestic Silver Corp. AG jumped 8.1% to $8.64. First Majestic produced 7.9 million AgEq ounces in the second quarter and raised its full-year outlook to 32.6 million on 76% surge in silver and strong gold output.
  • Grifols, S.A. GRFS gained 7.7% to $9.69.
  • Metsera, Inc. MTSR rose 7.7% to $32.50.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated LGND gained 7.6% to $123.94.
  • GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS rose 7.2% to $91.38. Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg initiated coverage on GeneDx Holdings with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $110.

Photo via Shutterstock

AES Logo
AESThe AES Corp
$12.8015.7%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
15.64
Growth
94.32
Quality
39.55
Value
65.47
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AG Logo
AGFirst Majestic Silver Corp
$8.577.22%
AHG Logo
AHGAkso Health Group
$1.5318.6%
BE Logo
BEBloom Energy Corp
$28.0915.6%
GRFS Logo
GRFSGrifols SA
$9.697.61%
LGND Logo
LGNDLigand Pharmaceuticals Inc
$124.227.90%
MTSR Logo
MTSRMetsera Inc
$32.758.73%
PGEN Logo
PGENPrecigen Inc
$1.9413.8%
PLUG Logo
PLUGPlug Power Inc
$1.6516.2%
PROK Logo
PROKProKidney Corp
$4.6825.6%
RYTM Logo
RYTMRhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc
$84.1429.2%
SCAG Logo
SCAGScage Future
$6.0844.8%
VRNA Logo
VRNAVerona Pharma PLC
$104.8320.7%
WGS Logo
WGSGeneDx Holdings Corp
$90.976.75%
