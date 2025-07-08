AMD Stock Moves Higher Despite U.S. Chip Export Crackdown, Trump Tariff Escalation

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD are moving higher Tuesday amid a complex mix of news involving potential U.S. export controls and newly announced tariffs on key Asian trading partners.

What To Know: The Us Government is reportedly weighing restrictions on exports of AI chips to Malaysia and Thailand, a move aimed at blocking indirect access to advanced processors by China. Nvidia, a major supplier of AI chips, is expected to be affected by the draft rule from the Commerce Department, which targets countries seen as potential backdoor routes for Chinese companies. The rule is not final and could still be modified, but it signals a sharper stance on technology exports to Southeast Asia.

In a related development, President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs as part of his renewed trade agenda, targeting imports from several nations including U.S. allies Japan and South Korea. A 25% tariff will apply to all goods from those two countries starting Aug. 1, unless trade negotiations succeed in reaching a resolution. Additional tariffs ranging from 25% to 40% were also introduced for countries like Malaysia, Thailand and others, according to Reuters.

Despite the headwinds for chipmakers tied to international sales and supply chains, AMD's stock held firm and rose, possibly reflecting investor confidence in the company's domestic positioning and product roadmap. It's also possible that some traders viewed the stock as relatively insulated from the immediate impact of export controls focused on Nvidia's high-end AI products.

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro devices shares were up 2.72% at $138.47 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

