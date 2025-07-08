Helius Medical Technologies, Sunrun And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.

Helius Medical Technologies filed prospectus for $25 million share offering.

Helius Medical Technologies shares dipped 10.9% to $8.42 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Blue Gold Limited BGL shares tumbled 15.6% to $63.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 30% on Monday.

