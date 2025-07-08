Helius Medical Technologies, Sunrun And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.
Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.
Helius Medical Technologies filed prospectus for $25 million share offering.
Helius Medical Technologies shares dipped 10.9% to $8.42 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Blue Gold Limited BGL shares tumbled 15.6% to $63.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 30% on Monday.
- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. PTHS dipped 8.3% to $23.79 in pre-market trading after gaining 60% on Monday.
- AirJoule Technologies Corp AIRJ fell 5.8% to $4.82 in pre-market trading.
- Aebi Schmidt Holding AEBI dipped 5.2% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after falling more than 10% on Monday.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG shares declined 5.1% to $25.08 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Monday. Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from Underweight to Sector Weight.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN shares slipped 4.8% to $10.58 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Monday. Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp upgraded Sunrun from Underweight to Sector Weight.
- Shoals Technologies Group Inc SHLS fell 4% to $6.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
