Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be granted a US patent titled “Radio Frequency Applicator”.

ENDRA Life Sciences shares jumped 61.4% to $5.58 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc . BSLK surged 71.8% to $4.36 in pre-market trading.

. surged 71.8% to $4.36 in pre-market trading. Optical Cable Corporation OCC climbed 44.2% to $5.22 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Lightera to expand offerings for data center and enterprise.

climbed 44.2% to $5.22 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Lightera to expand offerings for data center and enterprise. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP rose 40.1% to $0.2601 in pre-market trading.

rose 40.1% to $0.2601 in pre-market trading. BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM jumped 27.3% to $14.70 in pre-market trading. BioSig and Streamex announced up to $1.1 billion in growth financing to launch gold-backed treasury strategy and RWA tokenization platform.

jumped 27.3% to $14.70 in pre-market trading. BioSig and Streamex announced up to $1.1 billion in growth financing to launch gold-backed treasury strategy and RWA tokenization platform. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd VIOT gained 20.8% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 59% on Monday.

gained 20.8% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 59% on Monday. Globavend Holdings Limited GVH gained 19.6% to $0.0975 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.

gained 19.6% to $0.0975 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday. The Chemours Company CC gained 18.5% to $14.70 in pre-market trading.

gained 18.5% to $14.70 in pre-market trading. Wolfspeed, Inc . WOLF gained 13.7% to $2.66 in pre-market trading. Wolfspeed shares jumped 96% on Monday after the company announced it appointed Gregor van Issum As CFO.

. gained 13.7% to $2.66 in pre-market trading. Wolfspeed shares jumped 96% on Monday after the company announced it appointed Gregor van Issum As CFO. Vor Biopharma Inc. VOR gained 12.4% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Monday.

Losers

Blue Gold Limited BGL dipped 15.6% to $63.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 30% on Monday.

dipped 15.6% to $63.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 30% on Monday. ProMIS Neurosciences, In c. PMN shares tumbled 14.3% to $0.3507 in pre-market trading after falling over 5% on Monday.

c. shares tumbled 14.3% to $0.3507 in pre-market trading after falling over 5% on Monday. LogProstyle Inc. LGPS fell 14.3% to $1.45 in pre-market trading after gaining around 108% on Monday.

fell 14.3% to $1.45 in pre-market trading after gaining around 108% on Monday. La Rosa Holdings Corp . LRHC dipped 12.2% to $7.37 in pre-market trading after dipping 30% on Monday.

. dipped 12.2% to $7.37 in pre-market trading after dipping 30% on Monday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc . HSDT fell 10.9% to $8.42 in pre-market trading. Helius Medical Technologies filed prospectus for $25 million share offering.

. fell 10.9% to $8.42 in pre-market trading. Helius Medical Technologies filed prospectus for $25 million share offering. ProPhase Labs, In c. PRPH fell 10.4% to $0.3961 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Monday.

c. fell 10.4% to $0.3961 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Monday. MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA declined 10.2% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 25% on Monday.

declined 10.2% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 25% on Monday. Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. PTHS declined 8.3% to $23.79 in pre-market trading after gaining 60% on Monday.

declined 8.3% to $23.79 in pre-market trading after gaining 60% on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, In c. SEDG shares fell 5.1% to $25.08 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Monday.

c. shares fell 5.1% to $25.08 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Monday. Sunrun Inc. RUN fell 4.8% to $10.58 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Monday.

