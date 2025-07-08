Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be granted a US patent titled “Radio Frequency Applicator”.
ENDRA Life Sciences shares jumped 61.4% to $5.58 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. BSLK surged 71.8% to $4.36 in pre-market trading.
- Optical Cable Corporation OCC climbed 44.2% to $5.22 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Lightera to expand offerings for data center and enterprise.
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP rose 40.1% to $0.2601 in pre-market trading.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM jumped 27.3% to $14.70 in pre-market trading. BioSig and Streamex announced up to $1.1 billion in growth financing to launch gold-backed treasury strategy and RWA tokenization platform.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd VIOT gained 20.8% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 59% on Monday.
- Globavend Holdings Limited GVH gained 19.6% to $0.0975 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.
- The Chemours Company CC gained 18.5% to $14.70 in pre-market trading.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF gained 13.7% to $2.66 in pre-market trading. Wolfspeed shares jumped 96% on Monday after the company announced it appointed Gregor van Issum As CFO.
- Vor Biopharma Inc. VOR gained 12.4% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Monday.
Losers
- Blue Gold Limited BGL dipped 15.6% to $63.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 30% on Monday.
- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN shares tumbled 14.3% to $0.3507 in pre-market trading after falling over 5% on Monday.
- LogProstyle Inc. LGPS fell 14.3% to $1.45 in pre-market trading after gaining around 108% on Monday.
- La Rosa Holdings Corp. LRHC dipped 12.2% to $7.37 in pre-market trading after dipping 30% on Monday.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 10.9% to $8.42 in pre-market trading. Helius Medical Technologies filed prospectus for $25 million share offering.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. PRPH fell 10.4% to $0.3961 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Monday.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA declined 10.2% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 25% on Monday.
- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. PTHS declined 8.3% to $23.79 in pre-market trading after gaining 60% on Monday.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG shares fell 5.1% to $25.08 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Monday.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN fell 4.8% to $10.58 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Monday.
