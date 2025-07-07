KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Cogent Biosciences, WNS And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling over 100 points on Monday.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV rose sharply during Monday's session after the company announced it won FDA approval for EKTERLY.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday approved KalVista Pharmaceuticals' Ekterly (sebetralstat) for acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 17% to $14.02 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc . COGT surged 26.6% to $9.60 after the company announced topline results from Part 2 of the SUMMIT trial of bezuclastinib for non-advanced systemic mastocytosis, showing clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements across the primary and all key secondary endpoints.

P rime Medicine, Inc. PRME rose 26.2% to $3.9046.

rose 26.2% to $3.9046. So-Young International Inc . SY shares jumped 26.2% to $4.10.

. shares jumped 26.2% to $4.10. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd . NAK gained 24% to $1.7352.

. gained 24% to $1.7352. Bit Digital, Inc . BTBT rose 22.9% to $3.6150. Bit Digital raised $172 million in public offering, converted treasury by selling 280 Bitcoin to acquire 100,603 ETH.

. rose 22.9% to $3.6150. Bit Digital raised $172 million in public offering, converted treasury by selling 280 Bitcoin to acquire 100,603 ETH. WNS (Holdings) Limited WNS rose 14.2% to $74.63 after announcing that Capgemini will acquire the company for $3.3 billion.

rose 14.2% to $74.63 after announcing that Capgemini will acquire the company for $3.3 billion. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. SBET gained 12.8% to $14.28.

gained 12.8% to $14.28. Amber International Holding Limited AMBR gained 12.5% to $9.68. Amber International filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $500 million.

gained 12.5% to $9.68. Amber International filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $500 million. Next Technology Holding Inc . NXTT gained 7.5% to $2.7097.

. gained 7.5% to $2.7097. Bilibili Inc. BILI rose 6% to $22.12.

rose 6% to $22.12. Frontline plc FRO gained 5.7% to $18.47.

gained 5.7% to $18.47. C oreCivic, Inc . CXW rose 5.2% to $22.79 in reaction to ICE funding in President Trump’s spending bill.

. rose 5.2% to $22.79 in reaction to ICE funding in President Trump’s spending bill. Yum China Holdings, Inc . YUMC gained 5.1% to $48.10.

. gained 5.1% to $48.10. Baidu, Inc. BIDU rose 4.5% to $90.13.

