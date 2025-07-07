Tesla, Quantum-Si And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Monday.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell sharply in today's pre-market trading in response to CEO Elon Musk's re-entry into the political landscape amid his ongoing dispute with President Donald Trump over the contentious "Big, Beautiful Bill."

The decline follows Musk's announcement of the formation of a new political party, in response to the Senate's approval of the "Big, Beautiful Bill." This bill has eliminated the $7500 EV credit and rendered the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) credits, a significant revenue source for Tesla, effectively obsolete.

Tesla shares dipped 6.4% to $295.32 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc . BMNR shares tumbled 19.3% to $110.00 in pre-market trading. BitMine Immersion Technologies shares jumped over 130% on Thursday after the company on Monday announced a $250 million private placement to launch an Ethereum treasury strategy..

. shares tumbled 19.3% to $110.00 in pre-market trading. BitMine Immersion Technologies shares jumped over 130% on Thursday after the company on Monday announced a $250 million private placement to launch an Ethereum treasury strategy.. Quantum-Si incorporated QSI fell 10.3% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $50 million registered direct offering of common stock.

fell 10.3% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $50 million registered direct offering of common stock. Webull Corporation BULL declined 9.5% to $12.95 in pre-market trading.

declined 9.5% to $12.95 in pre-market trading. Scage Future SCAG dipped 8.7% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Thursday.

dipped 8.7% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Thursday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd . SKM declined 6.1% to $22.14 in pre-market trading.

. declined 6.1% to $22.14 in pre-market trading. Aebi Schmidt Holding AG AEBI fell 6% to $12.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Thursday.

fell 6% to $12.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited GDS declined 5.8% to $31.99 in pre-market trading after climbing 10% on Thursday.

