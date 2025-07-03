What's Going On With SoundHound AI (SOUN) Shares Today?

Shares of SoundHound AI Inc SOUN traded slightly lower on Thursday, following a surge that saw the stock gain approximately 30% during the second quarter. This impressive run comes amid a 10% increase over the trailing week, signaling strong investor interest in the voice AI innovator.

What To Know: Potentially fueling this optimism is a number of bullish analyst ratings. Piper Sandler recently initiated coverage with a $12 price target, while Wedbush and HC Wainwright reiterated their positive outlooks, setting targets of $15 and $18, respectively.

This confidence stems from the company’s robust performance, including a remarkable 151% year-over-year revenue increase in the first quarter. Looking ahead, SoundHound has forecast full-year revenue to come in between $157 million and $177 million.

The broader adoption of artificial intelligence in the restaurant industry is a significant tailwind for the company. As major chains like McDonald's, Dine Brands and Yum Brands increasingly integrate AI for operational efficiency and customer service, SoundHound’s conversational AI technology is viewed as a key enabler for 2025.

Investors are now eagerly awaiting the company’s second-quarter results, which are anticipated in early August. Current analyst forecasts project quarterly revenue of $32.88 million.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Based on the latest Benzinga Edge stock rankings, SoundHound presents a mixed profile based on the available metrics. The stock demonstrates exceptional strength in one key area, scoring a 94.49 for Momentum, suggesting strong recent performance and investor interest.

However, it receives a very low score of 7.27 for Value, indicating that it may be considered overvalued based on its underlying financial fundamentals.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SoundHound shares closed Thursday down 1.42% at $11.09. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.98 and a 52-week low of $3.87.

