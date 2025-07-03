July 3, 2025 10:39 AM 2 min read

Olo, Tripadvisor, Aebi Schmidt Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 200 points on Thursday.

Shares of Olo Inc. OLO rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo.

Olo shares jumped 13.5% to $10.11 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC shares jumped 48.8% to $15.41.
  • Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR gained 36% to $80.00.
  • Concorde International Group Ltd. CIGL gained 21.7% to $22.68.
  • Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP jumped 18% to $17.70 after activist investor Starboard Value acquired a 9% stake in the company.
  • DeFi Development Corp. DFDV rose 16.4% to $23.71. DeFi Development purchased 17,760 SOL.
  • Aebi Schmidt Holding AG AEBI gained 16.4% to $13.01 after making its Nasdaq debut following its merger with the Shyft Group.
  • So-Young International Inc. SY gained 15.6% to $3.85. So-Young regained compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.
  • Sunrun Inc. RUN jumped 13% to $10.16.
  • Datadog, Inc. DDOG gained 11.88% to $150.98 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P 500.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. TMC rose 10.3% to $7.03.
  • Symbotic Inc. SYM rose 8.6% to $45.85.
  • GDS Holdings Limited GDS jumped 8.4% to $33.39.
  • First Solar, Inc. FSLR gained 8.4% to $184.79.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. LCID rose 5.6% to $2.1650 after the company reported second-quarter production of 3,863 vehicles and deliveries of 3,309.

Photo via Shutterstock

