Franklin Covey, Borr Drilling And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. FC fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the reported downbeat results for the third quarter and lowered its FY2025 sales guidance after the closing bell on Wednesday.

The company posted a quarterly loss of 11 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 4 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $67.121 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $67.491 million.

Franklin Covey shares dipped 10.1% to $21.72 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Noah Holdings Limited NOAH shares dipped 7.3% to $11.69 in pre-market trading.

shares dipped 7.3% to $11.69 in pre-market trading. Scage Future American Depositary Shares SCAG fell 6.3% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after jumping over 34% on Wednesday.

fell 6.3% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after jumping over 34% on Wednesday. Borr Drilling Ltd BORR declined 4.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $100 million offering of approximately 50 million shares.

declined 4.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $100 million offering of approximately 50 million shares. Lithium Argentina AG LAR fell 4.7% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday.

fell 4.7% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc . BMNR fell 4.6% to $55.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 27% on Wednesday.

. fell 4.6% to $55.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 27% on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK declined 4.2% to $1.3600 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock