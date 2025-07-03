July 3, 2025 8:15 AM 1 min read

Franklin Covey, Borr Drilling And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. FC fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the reported downbeat results for the third quarter and lowered its FY2025 sales guidance after the closing bell on Wednesday.

The company posted a quarterly loss of 11 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 4 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $67.121 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $67.491 million.

Franklin Covey shares dipped 10.1% to $21.72 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Noah Holdings Limited NOAH shares dipped 7.3% to $11.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Scage Future American Depositary Shares SCAG fell 6.3% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after jumping over 34% on Wednesday.
  • Borr Drilling Ltd BORR declined 4.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $100 million offering of approximately 50 million shares.
  • Lithium Argentina AG LAR fell 4.7% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday.
  • Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR fell 4.6% to $55.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 27% on Wednesday.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK declined 4.2% to $1.3600 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Wednesday.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BMNR Logo
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$59.802.22%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
4.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BORR Logo
BORRBorr Drilling Ltd
$2.07-1.90%
FC Logo
FCFranklin Covey Co
$22.30-7.74%
LAR Logo
LARLithium Argentina AG
$2.381.71%
NAK Logo
NAKNorthern Dynasty Minerals Ltd
$1.39-2.11%
NOAH Logo
NOAHNoah Holdings Ltd
$11.50-8.65%
SCAG Logo
SCAGScage Future
$4.80-13.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved