Xponential Fitness Stock Jumps After SEC Investigation Concludes Without Action

Xponential Fitness Inc XPOF shares are rising in extended trading Wednesday after the company disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concluded an investigation without taking action.

What Happened: After market close on Wednesday, fitness franchisor Xponential Fitness said in a filing that the SEC completed its investigation of the company, which began in late 2023, without action.

In December 2023, the SEC requested that Xponential Fitness provide certain documents. The company said it fully cooperated with the regulator’s investigation over the past 18 months and was informed on Tuesday that no action would be taken.

Xponential Fitness shares were up 22.12% in after-hours, trading at $9.11 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Photology1971/Shutterstock.com