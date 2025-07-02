Webull Stock Jumps 11% Wednesday: What Happened?

Shares of Webull Corp BULL soared on Wednesday on exceptionally high trading volume. The stock saw more than 25 million shares change hands, significantly outpacing its 100-day average volume of approximately 9.9 million shares. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Wednesday’s surge appears to be in sympathy with a broader rally in the retail brokerage and crypto sectors. Peer capital markets company Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD reached a new all-time high Wednesday.

Robinhood stock has surged in recent sessions amid announcements of an aggressive expansion into cryptocurrency services in Europe and a bullish price target upgrade to $110 from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Analysts cited Robinhood’s “first-rate innovation” and international growth potential as key drivers for the positive outlook.

Further fueling the momentum is the robust performance of the cryptocurrency market. The success of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which have attracted billions in inflows, has boosted investor sentiment.

Analysts at Bloomberg have raised their odds for the approval of several new altcoin ETFs to over 90% by the end of 2025. With the successful launch of the first spot Solana staking ETF, the market’s appetite for crypto-related assets appears to be growing, providing a strong tailwind for platforms like Webull.

Webull investors on Wednesday are likely betting that the booming interest in digital assets will directly benefit platforms like it, which offer crypto trading, by driving higher user engagement and revenue.

What Else: Based on first-quarter results reported in May, the company showcased strong top-line growth, with revenues jumping nearly 32% year-over-year to $117.4 million, despite a reported net loss of six cents per share.

Webull also highlighted significant underlying momentum in that report, with customer assets climbing 45% to $12.6 billion and registered users increasing by 17% to 24.1 million.

BULL Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Webull shares closed higher by 11.54% to $14.01 on Wednesday. BULL has a 52-week high of $79.56 and a 52-week low of $10.18.

