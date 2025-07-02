What's Going On With SoundHound AI (SOUN) Stock?

Shares of SoundHound AI Inc SOUN are trading higher Wednesday afternoon. The stock is up 15.5% over the trailing week, contributing to an approximate 30% gain for the second quarter. This surge is supported by optimistic analyst coverage, signaling potential for further growth.

What To Know: In recent weeks, financial analysts have shown confidence in the voice AI company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a $12 price target, while Wedbush and HC Wainwright reiterated their positive stances, setting price targets of $15 and $18, respectively.

This positive sentiment follows the company’s first-quarter report, which showcased a notable 151% year-over-year revenue growth. For the full year, SoundHound anticipates revenue to be between $157 million and $177 million.

The broader adoption of artificial intelligence in the restaurant industry is also buoying investor interest. As major chains like Dine Brands, McDonald’s and Yum Brands integrate AI for menu recommendations and operational efficiency,

SoundHound’s technology for conversational AI has been seen as a key catalyst for the stock in 2025. Investors are now looking ahead to the company’s second-quarter results, expected in early August. Analysts are forecasting quarterly revenue of $32.88 million.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOUN is trading higher by 7.97% to $11.31 Wednesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.98 and a 52-week low of $3.86.

Read Also: Quantum, AI, Nuclear: Three Frontiers, One Launchpad Powered By Defiance ETFs

How To Buy SOUN Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in SoundHound AI’s case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock