Why CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Is Surging

CleanSpark Inc CLSK shares are trading sharply higher Wednesday morning. The stock is trending across social media platforms after B. Riley Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $16, citing the Bitcoin BTC/USD miner’s clear growth trajectory and focused strategy.

What To Know: The firm highlighted that CleanSpark has successfully met its mid-year operating hash rate target of 50 exahashes per second ahead of schedule, with a new goal of 57 EH/s on the horizon.

With over 1 gigawatt of operational capacity, analysts see significant opportunities for further expansion at its sites in Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wyoming.

B. Riley praised CleanSpark’s “unapologetically BTC focused” business model, noting the company’s commitment to pure-play bitcoin mining sets it apart from competitors diversifying into other areas. This focus on securing low-cost power in rural America is seen as a core strength.

The report also pointed to the company’s new Digital Asset Management division, launched in April 2025. This arm aims to generate additional revenue by strategically managing its treasury of 12,502 BTC. Analysts believe CleanSpark represents the most straightforward investment for investors seeking exposure to hash rate growth at scale in the public markets.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, CLSK shares are trading higher by 11.4% to $12.35 Wednesday morning. CLSK has a 52-week high of $20.49 and a 52-week low of $6.46.

