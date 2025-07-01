Hershey (HSY) Stock Climbs On Plan To Cut Synthetic Dyes

Shares of Hershey Co HSY closed Tuesday’s session sharply higher amid news that the confectionery giant will eliminate synthetic dyes from its products by the end of 2027.

What To Know: The move, as reported by Bloomberg, positions Hershey alongside other major food industry players making similar commitments.

According to a Hershey spokesperson cited by Bloomberg, the decision is a response to a “patchwork of state regulations” that are creating confusion and have the potential to increase costs for consumers. This step likely aims to streamline its product portfolio and maintain consumer trust.

Hershey is the latest in a series of food giants to announce the removal of artificial colors. This industry-wide shift follows heightened attention on food additives, including efforts at the state level to regulate such ingredients.

The core issue stems from the efforts of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. By making the removal of artificial dyes a key priority, he has catalyzed a movement at the state level.

Competitors including Kraft Heinz Co KHC and General Mills Inc GIS have made similar pledges to remove synthetic dyes from their products.

Read Also: Hershey Wraps Principal Photography in Pennsylvania

How To Buy HSY Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share — or fractional share — of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in a 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, Hershey is in the Consumer Staples sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock